Iran’s Stark Winter Choice: Electricity Or Breathable Air

Friday’s warning from new oil minister Javad Owji over natural gas supplies for power plants as the cold season looms highlights Iran’s increasing use of highly polluting ‘dirty’ liquid fuels in electricity generation.

Last fall, Iranian power plants began burning large amounts of mazut for the first time, as gas supplies dwindled well ahead of the usual winter shortages. Mazut, a heavy oil, is used for power generation in some countries, including Russia, but is also processed for use as diesel.

Iran’s power plants consumed over 6 billion liters (1.6 billion gallons) of mazut during the last Iranian fiscal year (March 21, 2020-March 20, 2021), according to figures from the Parliament Research Center. Consumption of both mazut and diesel in electricity generation increased significantly for the third consecutive year.

This led to serious pollution in Iranian cities, starting from November, forcing authorities to often cut power and balance the need for electricity with the effects of pollution. Both smog and power cuts led to protests and recriminations from politicians and journalists.

With a steady increase in household gas demand during cold seasons, Iran has chronically faced gas shortages in winters, but last year, the gas problems emerged in the fall for the first time.

Owji has said that solving the fuel supply problem for power plants in the cold months is his first priority, suggesting that a serious natural gas shortage will start as early as November.

According to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, Iran’s gas production increased by 3.6 percent in 2020 but domestic consumption rose 4 percent, leaving less gas for export. Gas exports fell for the first time since 2017, when the country started gas deliveries to Iraq, dropping to 16 billion cubic meters (bcm), after they had risen gradually from 8.4 bcm in 2017 to 16.9 bcm in 2019.

Iran sends gas to Turkey as well as to Iraq, and barters about 350 million cubic meters of gas annually with Armenia’s electricity company. BP puts Iran’s gas reserves at the end of 2020 at 32.1 trillion cubic meters, the world’s second largest and 17.1 percent of total global reserves.

The challenge facing Iran’s power generation, and pressure to use mazut, is compounded this year by a continuing decline in hydroelectric generation capacity, due largely to drought, from 12,000 megawatts in 2019 to 9,000 MW last year. Hydroelectric plants are currently working at 6,000 MW.

With a lack of growth in alternative electricity generation sources, like renewables or nuclear power, the country has little choice but to compensate declining hydroelectricity generation with thermal power plants.

As well as increasing pollution, greater use of mazut will increase Iran’s greenhouse gas emissions, which are already the world’s sixth highest. Iran’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions increased by 7.6 percent from 2017 to 2019, according to Global Carbon Project’s statistics, which has not published figures for 2020.