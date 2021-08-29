 Iran’s Stark Winter Choice: Electricity Or Breathable Air | Iran International
Iran
Iran Economy
Sunday, 29 Aug 2021 12:23

Iran’s Stark Winter Choice: Electricity Or Breathable Air

Friday’s warning from new oil minister Javad Owji over natural gas supplies for power plants as the cold season looms highlights Iran’s increasing use of highly polluting ‘dirty’ liquid fuels in electricity generation.

Last fall, Iranian power plants began burning large amounts of mazut for the first time, as gas supplies dwindled well ahead of the usual winter shortages. Mazut, a heavy oil, is used for power generation in some countries, including Russia, but is also processed for use as diesel.

Iran’s power plants consumed over 6 billion liters (1.6 billion gallons) of mazut during the last Iranian fiscal year (March 21, 2020-March 20, 2021), according to figures from the Parliament Research Center. Consumption of both mazut and diesel in electricity generation increased significantly for the third consecutive year.

Increasing use of mazut, a highly polluting fuel in Iran's power generation.

 

This led to serious pollution in Iranian cities, starting from November, forcing authorities to often cut power and balance the need for electricity with the effects of pollution. Both smog and power cuts led to protests and recriminations from politicians and journalists.

With a steady increase in household gas demand during cold seasons, Iran has chronically faced gas shortages in winters, but last year, the gas problems emerged in the fall for the first time.

Owji has said that solving the fuel supply problem for power plants in the cold months is his first priority, suggesting that a serious natural gas shortage will start as early as November.

According to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, Iran’s gas production increased by 3.6 percent in 2020 but domestic consumption rose 4 percent, leaving less gas for export. Gas exports fell for the first time since 2017, when the country started gas deliveries to Iraq, dropping to 16 billion cubic meters (bcm), after they had risen gradually from 8.4 bcm in 2017 to 16.9 bcm in 2019.

Iran sends gas to Turkey as well as to Iraq, and barters about 350 million cubic meters of gas annually with Armenia’s electricity company. BP puts Iran’s gas reserves at the end of 2020 at 32.1 trillion cubic meters, the world’s second largest and 17.1 percent of total global reserves.

The challenge facing Iran’s power generation, and pressure to use mazut, is compounded this year by a continuing decline in hydroelectric generation capacity, due largely to drought, from 12,000 megawatts in 2019 to 9,000 MW last year. Hydroelectric plants are currently working at 6,000 MW.

With a lack of growth in alternative electricity generation sources, like renewables or nuclear power, the country has little choice but to compensate declining hydroelectricity generation with thermal power plants.

As well as increasing pollution, greater use of mazut will increase Iran’s greenhouse gas emissions, which are already the world’s sixth highest. Iran’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions increased by 7.6 percent from 2017 to 2019, according to Global Carbon Project’s statistics, which has not published figures for 2020.

Iran's emission of green house gasses.

Iran environment
Power shortages
Iran pollution
Dalga Khatinoglu, oil, gas and Iran economic analyst

Dalga Khatinoglu

Oil, gas and Iran economic analyst
Related
An oil installation in Hur Al Azim wetland. Undated
Iran environment

Iran's Ex-Environment Chief Says Khuzestan Wetlands Dried For Oil

01 Aug 2021
Iran news

Government Puts Iran Cryptocurrency Mining At $660m Per Year

30 Jan 2021
Tehran lost in heavy smug and air pollution. January 13, 2021
iran

Iran Air Pollution Beyond Emergency As People Face Multiple Problems

14 Jan 2021
Tehran in darkness as Iran is experiencing serious power cuts. January 11, 2021
iran

Cryptocurrency Mining Blamed For Electricity Outages in Iran

12 Jan 2021
Smug in Iran's capital Tehran. January 3, 2021
iran

Officials Say They Can Do Nothing As Iran Plunges Into Smug, Blackout

03 Jan 2021
Iran in Brief

Foreign Forces Are No Help For Stability, Iran FM Tells Syrian Host

Iran's foreign minister visited Syria on Sunday and held talks with his Syrian counterpart, discussing political and economic cooperation issues.More

Israel's Bennet Says His Washington Visit Was 'Successful'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that his visit to Washington was "successful", before he boarded a flight to Israel. He met President Joe Biden and discussed Iran.More

Lawmaker Says Iran Must Supply Fuel To Syria, Lebanon And Venezuela

A hardliner member of Iran's parliament has said that the Islamic Republic must supply fuel to allies such as Lebanon, Syria and Venezuela “to protect them from harm.”More

No Sign Of An Anticipated Saudi-Iranian Meeting In Baghdad

There is no indication that Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers met in Baghdad on August 28 on the sidelines of a regional conference.More

Iran Lawmaker Says Videos Of Prison Abuse Is Made Up By 'Zionists'

An Iranian lawmaker has said that videos released by hackers showing mistreatment and abuse of political prisoners in Iran is manufactured by “Zionists”.More
More...